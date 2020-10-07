Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Leon Brown has been capped 10 times by Wales

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Zebre Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Fri, 9 Oct Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru DAB and online.

Prop Leon Brown and full-back Jordan Williams make their first appearances of the season as Dragons make four changes for Friday's Pro14 Game against Zebre at Rodney Parade.

Wales international Aaron Wainwright misses the game through injury.

Zebre coach Michael Bradley makes five changes including a return for number eight David Sisi.

Captain Giulio Bisegni will make his 100th appearance for the Italian club.

Wales international Brown and full-back Williams were absent for Dragons' opening round 35-5 defeat against Leinster in Dublin.

With Wainwright unavailable against Zebre, Taine Basham is named at openside flanker and Harrison Keddie moving to blindside.

Matthew Screech is called up to partner Joe Davies in the second row.

Prop Greg Bateman could make his first appearance for Dragons after being named among the replacements.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan is looking forward to a first home match in this season's competition.

"We've made some changes to the team, but at the same time we are trying to keep the majority together with some continuity," said Ryan.

"We are one game into the season so we have to get some continuity going and look to see some improvement before we lose our internationals.

"We know when Zebre have their international players they are a real threat. They have a real physical presence around their set-piece too.

"We have to answer the physical challenge up front and we have to make sure we have them under control to be able to get the result that we want."

Zebre went down 16-6 at home against Cardiff Blues last weekend, but won on their last visit to Newport in November 2019.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (c); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Greg Bateman, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Maksymiw, Ben Fry, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren

Zebre: Jacopo Trulla; Junior Laloifi, Giulio Bisegni (c), Federico Mori, Mattia Bellini; Carlo Canna, Guglielmo Palazzani; Daniele Rimpelli, Marco Manfredi, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, Ian Nagle, Maxime Mbandà, Johan Meyer, David Sisi

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Danilo Fischetti, Joshua Zilocchi, Cristian Stoian, Mick Kearney, Nicolò Casilio, Antonio Rizzi, Lorenzo Masselli.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Adam Jones, Craig Evans (both WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)