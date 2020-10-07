Cooney came off the bench in all three of Ireland's Six Nations games earlier this year

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney has been left out of Ireland's squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

Connacht's Kieran Marmion and New Zealand-born Jamison Gibson-Park are the preferred options alongside longstanding starting scrum-half Conor Murray.

Head coach Andy Farrell has included six uncapped players in total with Leinster's Ryan Baird, Hugo Keenan, Ed Byrne and Will Connors rewarded for impressive provincial form alongside Munster's Shane Daly.

Ireland sit fourth in the table having won two of the three matches they played before the competition was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having played one game fewer than the teams above them, Ireland know that collecting maximum points from their two remaining fixtures would see them win the tournament.

Farrell's side are set to host Italy on 24 October before concluding their campaign against France in Paris a week later.

Another tough call for Cooney

It is another bitter blow for Cooney, who spoke earlier this week about his disappointment at being benched for Ulster's Pro14 final against Leinster last month.

Poor form since rugby's return from lockdown in August has contributed to both selection decisions going against the 30-year-old, and it is of course not the first international heartache he has suffered having missed out on the 2019 World Cup squad.

Despite indifferent recent displays the omission is still something of a shock for the Dubliner who was recently named Ulster's Player of the Year after another influential campaign for the northern province.

Cooney came off the bench in all three of Ireland's Six Nations matches earlier this year, and his form at Ulster was such that there was considerable debate as to whether the 30-year-old had done enough to dislodge Conor Murray as the starting scrum-half.

Speaking to Sportsound Extra Time earlier this week, Cooney indicated that he was in line for "a good run-out" against Italy in February before the game was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Ireland's Six Nations squad

Forwards: R Baird, F Bealham, T Beirne, E Byrne, W Connors, J Conan, C Doris, C Healy, D Heffernan, I Henderson, R Herring, R Kelleher, P O'Mahony, A Porter, Q Roux, James Ryan, John Ryan, CJ Stander, J van der Flier.

Backs: B Aki, R Byrne, J Carty, A Conway, S Daly, C Farrell, J Gibson-Park, R Henshaw, H Keenan, J Larmour, K Marmion, S McCloskey, C Murray, G Ringrose, J Sexton, J Stockdale.