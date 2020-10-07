Cooney was brought on as a second half replacement as Ulster were defeated 27-5 by Leinster in September

Ulster's John Cooney has admitted that his confidence took a significant knock after being dropped for last month's Pro14 final against Leinster.

The first choice scrum-half since arriving at the province in 2017, Cooney was named among the replacements with Alby Mathewson selected to start.

Post-lockdown the Ireland international struggled to recapture his best form, with head coach Dan McFarland describing the selection decision as the most difficult he has ever had to make.

"That was very disappointing for me, probably one of the tougher weeks I've had for a while in terms of rugby," said Cooney, who started Ulster's season opening win over Benetton on Friday.

"It did take me a week or two to get over it, I was pretty mopey for a while... It definitely did dent my confidence."

Since arriving in Belfast Cooney's reputation has blossomed, with the scrum-half not only becoming a key cog at Ulster but also being recognised as one of the league's elite players with inclusion in each of the last three teams of the season.

The Dubliner, 30, moved north having been unable to nail down a starting spot at Leinster and Connacht, while he experienced further disappointment last year when he was omitted from Ireland's World Cup squad.

New Zealand international Alby Mathewson has provided Cooney with stiff competition at scrum-half since arriving in July

"I've dealt with these things a lot in the past through injuries, through not getting picked and I think I kind of understand the methods I have to take," he told Sportsound Extra Time.

"I realise that I do have to let it in, so sometimes you kind of gloss over it and you don't even accept it.

"I let myself be pretty mopey and upset for a couple of days and then parked it before the game.

"I realised over the years there's a certain criteria that I have to do to get over it, because sometimes you can pretend to be over it and it kind of lingers for a while."

'Hold yourself to personal standards'

The arrival of Mathewson, a New Zealand international, earlier this year represented the stiffest competition Cooney has faced at scrum-half.

While Dave Shanahan has ably provided back-up, there has been no doubt as to who is in possession of the number nine jersey during Cooney's time at Ulster.

"My mantra has always been, and it's something I've took up since I was at Connacht, to train as if I have to hold myself to my own personal standards," Cooney said.

"Alby's obviously an unbelievable player and whatever he does is up to him, I'm trying not to concentrate on the other player I'm against.

"It's something with Ireland that (former head coach Joe Schmidt) used to always talk about, the competitor to be feared is not the one always looking over his shoulder it's the one continually improving himself every day.

"It's a mantra I've taken up for the last few years and that's what I want to do now, play as well as I can play and hopefully that's good for the team and good enough for me."

Ulster meet Ospreys in their second Pro14 game of the season on Saturday.