Northampton lock Courtney Lawes will miss England's autumn schedule with an ankle injury that will keep him out for about 12 weeks.

The 31-year-old is set to have surgery on the injury he sustained during the Premiership defeat by Sale last month.

Lawes was substituted in the ninth minute after falling awkwardly.

England resume their Six Nations campaign in Italy on Saturday, 31 October.

