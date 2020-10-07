Courtney Lawes: England and Northampton lock to miss autumn matches
Northampton lock Courtney Lawes will miss England's autumn schedule with an ankle injury that will keep him out for about 12 weeks.
The 31-year-old is set to have surgery on the injury he sustained during the Premiership defeat by Sale last month.
Lawes was substituted in the ninth minute after falling awkwardly.
England resume their Six Nations campaign in Italy on Saturday, 31 October.
More to follow.
If you don't have anything credible to say - SHUT UP!
Recuperate well Courtney and come back even stronger.
