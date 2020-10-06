Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Piers Francis has played for England nine times and scored a try against Argentina in 2017

Northampton Saints centre Piers Francis will not be part of this week’s three-day England training camp after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Francis, 30, played last Tuesday against Sale Sharks, who have since returned 19 positive Covid-19 cases.

An RFU statement said: “Francis is following relevant isolation protocols at home in line with Public Health England-agreed guidelines."

Francis had been selected by England boss Eddie Jones in a 28-man squad.

England are set to play six more matches in 2020 as they face the Barbarians on 25 October, complete their Six Nations campaign against Italy on 31 October and then have four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Players from Exeter, Wasps, Bristol, Bath, Sale and Worcester are not included in Jones' first training squad since the coronavirus pandemic paused the 2020 Six Nations in March.

Sale beat Northampton 34-14 in a Premiership match on 29 September, but since then 16 Sharks players and three members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Last week, Francis came on as a replacement in Saints' Premiership game with Sale - who have since had 19 positive cases at the club.

As it stands, Sale's fixture with Worcester is still scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening.

However, any more positive tests at the Sharks will see them forfeit the game, while the match still needs to be cleared by Public Health England as well as Premiership Rugby and the RFU.

It is also understood Worcester still need assurances from the various authorities, with duty of care the club's main concern ahead of any rugby-related considerations.

More news is expected on Wednesday morning.