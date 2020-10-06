Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit: Young wing deserves his Wales chance, says Shane Williams

Wales coach Wayne Pivac plans to give Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit his international debut this autumn.

The 19-year-old was named in the Six Nations squad, but did not feature in the four matches played so far.

Rees-Zammit is one of seven uncapped players for the autumn series which starts with a warm-up game France on 24 October, followed by Scotland in the Six Nations a week later.

"It's our aim to get him capped in this series," said Pivac.

"Stephen (Jones) has had a couple of chats and I have had a couple of chats with Louis. He's working hard at this game.

"He has played a bit of full-back, which is good to see, working hard on his kicking game and his work-rate off the ball, that sort of thing.

"He is learning a lot and there is probably a bit more vying for positions at Gloucester these days.

"He is enjoying the opportunities he is getting and looking forward to coming into camp."

'Opportunity for players to show what they can do'

Bristol duo Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd were among the other uncapped players with Pivac admitting he is keeping eye on others at the Premiership club, including England and Wales-qualified scrum-half Harry Randall and flanker Dan Thomas.

"Certainly those names have been mentioned," said Pivac.

"I've been in touch with Pat Lam (Bristol head coach) on numerous occasions so I'm well aware of the Welsh contingent in his side.

"We've been tracking all of those Welsh players and we'll continue to track them while they're playing at that level of the game.

"They're on our exiles list if you like and we get their games each week, break them down, and put that information into the pot when we're discussing each position."