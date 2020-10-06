Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Stephen Varney studied at Hartpury College and became a member of the Gloucester RFC Academy

Welsh-born Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney has been called up for the first time by Italy for the Six Nations games against Ireland and England later this month.

The 19-year-old qualifies for Italy through his mother Valeria.

Varney is one of six players to move up from Italy's Under-20 set-up.

Varney is the son of former Neath flanker Adrian and was born in Pembrokeshire growing up in Rhoshill, a few miles south of Cardigan.

The teenager was named man of the match in Italy's Under-20 win against Wales in Colwyn Bay in January 2020.

Varney will compete for a starting berth with former Gloucester teammate Callum Braley, now at Treviso, and Zebre's Marcello Violi.

Smith named a 33-man preliminary squad, including seven newcomers, for postponed fixtures against the Irish on October 24 in Dublin and England on October 31 in Rome.

Veteran hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini, 35, has been included with the 104-times capped hooker, lining up alongside newcomer Gianmarco Lucchesi, 20, and captain Luca Bigi, 29.

Italy fell to a 25th consecutive defeat in the tournament last time out with a 17-0 loss to Scotland in Rome in February and were set to take the wooden spoon for the 15th time when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the tournament in March.