Gareth Anscombe joined Ospreys from Cardiff Blues for 2019-20, but injury means he has yet to play for them

Wales and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe has suffered another setback in his recovery from a knee injury and is not expected to play for a year.

The 29-year-old has not played since limping off against England at Twickenham in August 2019.

Ospreys had said he was unlikely to play in 2020 and Wales coach Wayne Pivac says he will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season.

"Gareth will miss the majority if not all of this season," said Pivac.

Wales have named fly-halves Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell and Callum Sheedy in their autumn squad with Sam Davies and Jarrod Evans missing out.

Pivac added: "It is a blow because he [Anscombe] is a quality player.

"He was playing a lot in the number 10 jersey for Warren [Gatland] in the lead up to the World Cup.

"He had that injury which was devastating for a guy who wanted to go to a World Cup, and also for the team.

"To have him out for so long is not great, but he is working very hard and I have been talking to him today and he has been in the building here.

"We have had a few injuries at fly-half with Rhys Patchell also only playing 13 minutes of rugby since the last World Cup and are looking for the depth in that position."