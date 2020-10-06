Wales are still the defending Six Nations champions

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says he expects any discussions about moving back the 2021 Six Nations will be ongoing because of the prospects of no crowds.

Wales' full autumn programme could be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions.

The 2021 Six Nations is due to be hosted between 6 February and 20 March but the threat of no crowds could affect those dates.

"Who knows when the next Six Nations will be played?" said Pivac.

The Wales coach has not directly advocated moving the tournament but understands the competition needs to be given every chance to play in front of full crowds.

Wales are due to be hosting England and Ireland in Cardiff in 2021.

"There is talk that it (Six Nations) may be pushed out slightly, with the current climate around what this virus might be doing," said Pivac.

"So, I think there are going to be discussions ongoing and that's the smart thing to do.

"We are in a position now with no crowds - or very little crowds - and most unions will be in the same boat.

"They'll be desperate not only for the tournament to go ahead, but also to make sure there are crowds in the future so we can meet our financial obligations to the game.

"We have taken a pounding over the previous few months and it hasn't helped anyone with having no crowds.

"Everybody is feeling it at the moment. If the dates remain, we will be playing if it's packed crowds or not, we will do our bit to prepare as best we can to get the results we're after.

"We all want the same thing. We have to make sure we make smart decisions based on the health and well-being of the community and the financial situation."

With the Principality Stadium out of action, Wales will play their first two home matches against Scotland on 31 October and Georgia on 21 November at Parc y Scarlets.

The venues for hosting England on 28 October and the play-off seven days later have yet to be announced but Pivac is preparing his side for the four matches to be behind closed doors.

"It's something we've looked at," said Pivac.

"The Welsh crowd is immense for us when we play at home. The singing and the support the players get... they love playing in front of their home crowd as all nations do.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac say he will not tolerate any player indiscipline regarding Covid-19 protocols.

"We spoke to Ben Davies of Wales and Tottenham Hotspur a couple of weeks back when we were down there doing some research and asked him that exact question.

"He said once they were out there you get into your zone as a player and it doesn't affect you too much.

"It takes a little getting used to and then after the first week you get into the swing of things.

Pivac and the rest of the Wales squad will go into a bubble when they meet up on 12 October, with the final game of the six-match programme on 5 December.

"We've done a lot of homework with cricket and football and looked at what's gone on in New Zealand and think we've learnt from other sports," said Pivac.

"There are the health risks of going out of the environment - going out and coming back in - and there's the mental side also, making sure everybody is fresh.

"We'll be looking at minimising the players' time away from the environment. They will have a lot less time away than they ordinarily would have, but they will have some time away to go to their families and back again. That will be minimised.

"It's going to change. They won't have the freedom they have had. There will be some restrictions in place in terms of their movements.

"They won't be sharing rooms, they'll have individual rooms, and a lot of things will change to make sure social-distancing is no different in our environment."

The England and Wales Cricket Board say they are sceptical about creating another extended bubble with the players having spent most of the summer in Manchester and Southampton.

Wales players in a huddle in training during the 2020 Six Nations before the pandemic

"We got that feedback from cricket," said Pivac.

"They were clear on how they might do things going forward and the mental side of the game is important.

"To make sure we have guys who are stimulated is important to us. We are probably at a halfway house between what they (cricket) are doing and what we have done in the past, pre-Covid.

"There has been a lot of discussion around mental health. The players here have their own group and Dr Dale Thomas is part of our set-up and he's available.

"The players use him frequently to discuss the pressures going on as a result of Covid-19, their family, home and finances.

"Players have taken a pay cut, as have coaches, but they are smart enough to realise we are the fortunate ones in the community.

"There are a lot of people who have lost businesses and who are unemployed.

"You have to put a positive spin on these things, because we're in the fortunate group to be going back to work next week."