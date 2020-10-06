Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps secured a home semi-final after beating a weakened Exeter side on Sunday

Wasps will face either Bristol or Sale in the first of two Premiership semi-finals on Saturday, 10 October.

Should Sale's final league game of the season with Worcester go ahead on Wednesday and the Sharks earn a bonus point win, they will finish third and face second-placed Wasps.

If they win without a bonus point, they will finish fourth and face Exeter in the second of Saturday's semi-finals.

Exeter could still face Bath if Sale were to be beaten by Worcester.

The game between Sale and Worcester, which should have been played on Sunday, was postponed after the Sharks returned 19 positive Covid-19 tests, leading to an RFU investigation.

The first semi-final will kick off at 13:30 BST at Wasps' Ricoh Arena, with Exeter hosting the second game at Sandy Park at 16:30 BST.

If the score is level after 80 minutes of the semi-final, two 10-minute periods of extra time will follow.

If after extra-time the teams are still level, the team with the most tries will be declared the winner, and if that cannot separate them there will be a place kick competition to decides who goes through.