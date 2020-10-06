Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ioan Lloyd and Callum Sheedy have impressed under Pat Lam at Bristol

Bristol pair Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd are among seven uncapped players named in the Wales autumn squad.

The duo are joined by hooker Sam Parry, back-rower Josh Macleod, scrum-half Kieran Hardy, centre Johnny Williams and wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

Cardiff-raised Sheedy, 24, qualifies for Wales, England and Ireland.

Jonathan Davies, Tomas Francis, and Rhys Patchell are back in the squad after recovering from long-term injuries.

British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is also included despite having not played during rugby's return as he battles a foot problem.

Sheedy has played a pivotal role in Bristol's success in the 2019-20 season by helping guide them to the Premiership play-offs and European Challenge Cup final.

Lloyd, 19, is a former Ysgol Glantaf pupil who played his junior rugby for St Peters RFC, CRICC, Cardiff Schools and Cardiff Blues U16s, before moving to Bristol and attending Clifton College.

He has played fly-half for Wales Under-18s and also featured twice for Wales Under-20s. Lloyd has been used as a stand-off and full-back at Bristol, often making an impact off the bench.

Sheedy and Patchell have been named alongside Dan Biggar with Jarrod Evans and Sam Davies missing out.

Centre Williams is eligible for England, Scotland and Wales and joined Scarlets from Newcastle.

Williams, 23, was part of the England Under-20s side that won the Junior World Championships in 2016.

He made a try-scoring appearance for Eddie Jones' senior side in the uncapped match against the Barbarians in June 2019, in which Sheedy also came off the bench for England.

Williams returned to rugby union in January 2020, four months after his final round of chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

His father, Gareth, is from Rhyl in north Wales and his birth name is John Bleddyn Rhys Williams.

Scarlets scrum-half Hardy comes in for the injured Tomos Williams alongside Gareth Davies and Rhys Webb.

Hooker Elliot Dee and Adam Beard are not included, with Parry and Cardiff Blues second-row Seb Davies named by Pivac. In-form wings Ashton Hewitt and Steff Evans are also absent.

Wales have a friendly away to France on 24 October followed by the rearranged final 2020 Six Nations match against Scotland on 31 October.

Four more games follow in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

Wayne Pivac's side will play Ireland, Georgia and England in pool matches before a final game on 5 December.

"We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again," said Pivac.

"This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"We kick off the campaign with a game against France which will help prepare us for the re-arranged Six Nations match versus Scotland, it's an important game and important we get a good performance.

"We then go into the Autumn Nations Cup (ANC) which is an exciting tournament and a great opportunity for us.

"It is a chance for us to continue developing our game, give opportunities to players and test them at this level.

"It is ideal preparation for the all-important 2021 Six Nations which will come around quickly after the ANC."

WALES SQUAD

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Leon Brown (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets).

Backs: Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Callum Sheedy (Bristol), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Dragons), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Ioan Lloyd (Bristol), Liam Williams (Scarlets).