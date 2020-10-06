Centres Stewart Moore and James Hume scored two of Ulster's five tries against Benetton

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper says the province's crop of exciting young players are bringing "a huge amount of energy" to the squad.

Centres James Hume and Stewart Moore and fly-half Michael Lowry scored tries in Ulster's 35-24 win over Benetton in their first Pro14 game of the season.

"Those three guys are a really exciting combination and I thought they did really well," said Soper.

"They brought a lot of energy as young guys often do."

The former RBAI Director of Rugby added: "That trio have come through the age group teams together so to see them playing together for Ulster in a senior fixture is really exciting.

"James has been playing really well and making a lot of progress while Stewart has been training well but has had to wait for his opportunity - everyone knows he is a quality player and there is a lot of potential there we can work on.

"Michael played well at 10 too so they offer us some genuine competition across that midfield which any squad needs."

Dan Soper was appointed Ulster skills coach in June 2018

Ulster hope to build on their opening day success when they face Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday in their first away fixture.

The Welsh side began their campaign with an impressive 25-10 victory over Edinburgh on the road last weekend.

"Ospreys had a difficult year last time but they are a good team with a lot of quality players," warned Soper.

"Their performance on Saturday night was very good so we are under no illusions. We had a good start in game one but that counts for nothing if you don't back it up in game two."

After going down to convincing knockout defeats by Leinster and Toulouse in September, Soper believes Ulster's performance in the win over Benetton represented progress on a number of fronts but cautioned there was still much to be done.

"We were delighted to get off to a good start. It felt like a step forward in terms of performance and we can see evidence of pushing our game on and making a bit of progress.

"We thought it was important to draw a line in the sand and recognise we were entering a new season, a perspective of 'what's done is done'.

"We reviewed things, of course, but it was important to make a fresh start coming into a new campaign and we got a freshness in selection the way the squad panned out.

"It's only one game, though, and there is a long way to go in respect of the season and in terms of our performance."