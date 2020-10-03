Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny Sexton is scheduled to have a busy autumn campaign with Ireland

Leinster coach Leo Cullen described Johnny Sexton's early departure from Friday's opening Pro14 win over Dragons as "a precaution".

The Ireland and British and Irish Lions fly-half was seen applying ice to his leg following Leinster's 35-5 bonus-point win at the RDS.

"He's fine," said Cullen when asked about the Ireland captain.

"Johnny's a precaution," added Cullen, who said flanker Max Deegan's knee injury was more of a concern.

Ciaran Frawley was also forced off with what Cullen described as "a bang on his eye" while replacements Andrew Porter and Deegan were departed with knee injuries.

"Max looked the one [that was most concerning] - it's his knee I think," added the Leinster coach.

Sexton's fitness could be a concern for Ireland coach Andy Farrell with his side having their re-arranged Six Nations games against Italy and France on 24 and 31 October.

Ireland will then be involved in four games in the new international tournament in November and early December when their opponents will include Wales, England and Georgia.