Matthew Rea was named man of the match in Ulster's opening Pro14 fixture

Matthew Rea was pleased with Ulster's 35-24 win over Benetton in Friday's Pro14 opener at Kingspan Stadium.

Back row Rea was named man of the match as Dan McFarland's side secured a bonus-point victory.

James Hume, Stewart Moore, Michael Lowry, Marcell Coetzee and Adam McBurney touched down for Ulster in front of 600 home supporters.

"It's nice to start with a win and hopefully we can put our good foot forward," Rea told Premier Sports.

Ulster raced into an early lead and looked in control before Jacob Stockdale's yellow card on 32 minutes as Benetton kicked on and scored twice with their man advantage to level the game at half-time.

"I think we struggled a little bit at the end of the first half," Rea admitted.

"We have plenty to work on but that is what you want, it is never going to be perfect for the first game."

Rea praised the limited home support, joking "there were more than 600" present due to the noise created by the crowd and added it was good to be back playing at Kingspan Stadium after all their post-lockdown games in the previous campaign took place on the road.

Ulster responded with a win after disappointing post-lockdown form

The 27-year-old produced an all-action display and Rea says he now feels he is "finding his feet" in the Ulster pack.

"There is a lot of competition in the back row," he added.

"All the boys are pushing hard and there are plenty of players disappointed. That's the way you want it, we have to all be striving for position there."