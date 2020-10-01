Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Shane Williams won the then Pro12 in 2012 during his playing days with Ospreys

Wales wing great Shane Williams is excited by South Africa's biggest club sides joining an expanded Pro14.

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has begun talks for the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions to join an expanded Pro Rugby tournament.

Current SA sides Cheetahs and Southern Kings would leave the competition.

"If it does happen and we have those massive teams joining then it's obviously going to bolster the competition," Williams said.

"I do feel for the likes of the Cheetahs that have been in the Pro14 for three years and given a good account of themselves, they're a good team to watch.

"But when you look at it, what a massive four clubs to bring in."

The Pro14, which consists of clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales and South Africa, is often compared unfavourably with the top domestic leagues in England and France.

"It's a difficult one because we do seem to be chopping and changing," added Williams, speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Friday Sports show.

"It feels we're chasing the Gallagher Premiership and the Top 14 in a sense that they've got such a consistent league going on now, highly competitive games week in, week out.

"The Pro14 does seem to have taken a hit in that sense, we are chasing the perfect league and it will take time.

"If you bring the likes of the Bulls and the Sharks - these huge teams that have been so successful in Super Rugby - to play against the likes of the Ospreys, Leinster - who are one of the super club teams in the world - it'll make it more exciting, bring more attention and maybe more finance to the league.

"Only time will tell; we do need to get that identity now, what kind of league we are and what we're going to do to move it on."

