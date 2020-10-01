Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Connacht's last competitive Pro14 outing was a 49-12 defeat away to Munster in August

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Glasgow Warriors Venue: The Sportsground, Connacht Date: Saturday, 3 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht in Saturday's Pro14 opener against Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground.

Irish internationals Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki all start for Andy Friend's outfit.

Glasgow co-captains Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown are both selected in the visitors' starting team.

The fixture will be the first Pro14 game at the Sportsground in seven months and 200 supporters will be in attendance.

Connacht's last competitive game was against Munster on 30 August and Friend has named an experienced squad for the league opener.

Butler begins his third season as Connacht captain at blindside flanker, with Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle completing the back row.

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham make up a tried and tested front row, while Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux pack down in the second row.

Marmion and Carty resume their half-back partnership while Tom Farrell partners Aki in the centre, with John Porch, Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan rounding out the team.

Oli Kebble is in line to make his 50th Glasgow Warriors appearance

Glasgow prop Oli Kebble is in line to make his 50th appearance for the Warriors and will be joined by D'arcy Rae and hooker Fraser Brown in the front row.

Scott Cummings and Rob Harley are paired together in the second row, while Matt Fagerson packs down at number eight, with the vastly experienced duo of Wilson and Chris Fusaro starting on the flanks.

Behind the scrum, Ali Price gets the nod to start in the number nine jersey, partnering Adam Hastings in the half-backs.

Stafford McDowall lines up at inside-centre alongside Nick Grigg, and the back-three sees Robbie Nairn handed a first start since the opening match of the 2019-20 season and the former Scotland Under-20 international joins Tommy Seymour and Huw Jones in the starting line-up.

Connacht: Porch; Sullivan, Farrell, Aki, Wootton; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Thornbury, Roux; Butler (capt), Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Murphy, Duggan, Aungier, Murray, Masterson, Blade, Fitzgerald, Arnold.

Glasgow Warriors: Jones; Seymour, Grigg, McDowall, Nairn; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Rae; Harley, Cummings; Wilson, Fusaro, Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Seiuli, Pieretto, Gray, Lokotui, G Horne, P Horne, Tagive.