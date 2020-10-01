Tomas Lavanini: Leicester Tigers lock sidelined with high ankle injury
Leicester Tigers lock Tomas Lavanini has been ruled out until late December with a high ankle injury.
The 27-year-old suffered the injury in the European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Toulon and requires surgery.
The Tigers finish the season with a home game against Harlequins on Sunday.
"We're disappointed to not have him for the final fixture of the current campaign and opening months of next season," director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website.