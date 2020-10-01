Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lokotui represented Tonga at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Glasgow Warriors have signed Tongan international back-row Fotu Lokotui after a trial.

The 28-year-old joins as a free agent after a 12-game stint with Doncaster in the English Championship.

Capped 13 times by Tonga, Lokotui was part of his country's 2019 World Cup squad and is the fifth player to join Glasgow this summer.

"Fotu has really impressed us so far," Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said.

"He's strong over the ball and carries the ball hard into contact, and he's someone I think the fans will really enjoy watching."

Meanwhile, the club have announced 23-year-old back-row Bruce Flockhart has been given an extended break from rugby to "deal with a personal matter".

Warriors also confirmed that Jale Vakaloloma has left the club.