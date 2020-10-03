Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Willis, who scored a try in Wasps' comeback win at Harlequins in midweek, misses out with injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 4 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps are without influential back-row Jack Willis for their top-of-the-table clash with leaders Exeter.

Thomas Young replaces Willis in one of three changes from the side which beat Harlequins - forwards Tommy Taylor and Simon McIntyre also come in - with a win ensuring a home play-off tie.

Exeter again name a weakened side, having already secured top spot.

Former Wales wing Alex Cuthbert and ex-Australia forward Dave Dennis come in along with a host of debutants.

James Kenny, Charlie Wright and Sam Maunder all make their first starts, while Danny Southworth and Lewis Pearson could get their first Premiership minutes if they come off the bench.

None of the side that started last week's Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse are involved.

Earlier in the week Exeter boss Rob Baxter said he had no issue with playing a weakened team in the game as they have secured first place, and with the Champions Cup final coming up later in the month.

A bonus-point win would guarantee Wasps second place, but if they only get a four-point victory Bath would overtake them should they get a bonus-point win at Saracens.

A defeat for Wasps could see them drop out of the top four if Bristol, Sale and Bath all win.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Umaga, Robson (capt); McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields, Young, Willis

Replacements: Oghr , West, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Barbeary, Vellacott, Le Bourgeois, Miller

Exeter: Dollman; Wyatt, Baldwin, Hendrickson, Cuthbert; Skinner, Maunder; Kenny, Innard, Street, Witty, Dennis, Capstick, Armand (capt), Wright

Replacements: Taione, Southworth, Petch, Price, Pearson, Townsend, Walsh, Short