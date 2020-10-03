Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Wigglesworth has been with Saracens since joining from Sale Sharks 10 years ago

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 4 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Richard Wigglesworth will make his 250th and final appearance for Saracens, as Mark McCall's side play their last top-flight game before dropping down to the Championship.

McCall has picked a strong XV, with England forwards Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola all included.

The game carries even greater significance for Bath, who are bidding for a Premiership play-off place.

Boss Stuart Hooper makes two changes, as his team start the day third.

The Blue, Black and Whites are currently one point above both fourth-placed Sale and fifth-placed Bristol, although uncertainty remains about how the final round of fixtures will actually play out.

Sixteen Sharks players have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, prompting an "urgent review" by Premiership Rugby into the matter.

Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Morris, Socino, Maitland; Manu Vuipola, Wigglesworth; Barrington, George (capt), Kock, Itoje, Swinson, Hunter-Hill, Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Crean, Clarey, Kpokut, Venter, Davies, Sloan, Segun.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Williams, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Spencer, Reid, Chudley, Redpath, Cokanasiga.