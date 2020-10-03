Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Robshaw will captain Harlequins for a record 142nd time

Gallagher Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Harlequins Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 4 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers make 15 changes to the squad that lost to Bristol in midweek, including 13 to the starting line-up.

Kobus Van Wyk will make his Leicester debut on the wing, while blind-side flanker Luke Wallace is the only forward who started at Bristol to retain his place.

Chris Robshaw will captain Quins on his 300th and last appearance for the club.

Head coach Paul Gustard makes 10 changes to the side that lost to Wasps on Monday.

Neither team has much to play for with Harlequins outside the play-offs and Leicester guaranteed to finish 11th.

Tigers' only victory since round 16 was 28-24 at home to Northampton Saints on 13 September but they are safe from relegation by Saracens' points deduction.

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Murimurivalu, Scott; Nadolo; Ford, Youngs; Geng, Youngs (c), Cole, Wells, Green, Wallace, Reffell, Liebenberg

Replacements: Clare, Bower, Leatigaga, Enever, Smith, Van Poortvliet, Henry, Taute

Harlequins: Morris; Marchant, Lang, Esterhuizen, Earle; Herron, Care; Els, Head, Kerrod, Lamb, Young, Robshaw (c), Evans, Dombrandt

Replacements: Musk, Thomas, Louw, Cavubati, Lawday, Landajo, Tapuai, Lynagh