Jake Ball has won 46 caps for Wales after making his debut in 2014

Wales second-row Jake Ball has revealed he has been recovering over Zoom sessions after returning to action.

Ball injured a shoulder in the Six Nations defeat against England on 7 March in the final Wales game before rugby was suspended.

It required surgery and Ball was able to return for the Pro14 resumption in August.

"There was a lot of rehab stuff over zoom calls so it's all been very odd," said Ball.

The Wales lock featured in the two derbies against Cardiff Blues and Dragons and the 11-6 Challenge Cup defeat at Toulon.

Ball, 29, is now in line to face Munster in the Pro14 season opener at Parc y Scarlets on 3 October.

"I had my repair done before the lockdown, that was interesting, I did all my rehab and stuff and it's been great to be back in and be back playing.

"The team here have been brilliant, sending me through rehab exercises.

"I had to think a bit outside the box with bags of rice and a couple of other bits just because a lot of the exercises needed to be low weight so I was a bit limited with the equipment and stuff.

"There was plenty of talk from the medical team here and it helped me get through."

It will be the final chance to impress Wales coach Wayne Pivac before he names his squad for the six-match autumn programme.

Ball will be battling for a second-row starting place alongside the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Cory Hill, Will Rowlands and Adam Beard.

"Ever since I have been involved there has always been a hell of a lot of competition in that area and that has not changed," added Ball.