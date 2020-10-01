Reidy missed Ulster's two interpros against Connacht and Leinster in August through injury

Pro14: Ulster v Benetton Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 2 October Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave, online, BBC app and BBC Sounds

Back-row forward Sean Reidy says the players will miss the energy a packed crowd brings to the Kingspan Stadium as the Pro14 season starts on Friday.

It was announced on Tuesday that 600 supporters would be admitted to the 18,000-plus capacity stadium for Ulster's opening game against Benetton.

"We love having the fans in, there's a real buzz about the place and it isn't the same without them," said Reidy.

"The fans are part of us as a team. We feel connected to them," he added.

"We love it when they're here, you can feel the energy, but hopefully circumstances will permit greater numbers in the ground shortly. All that is outside of our control."

Ulster's last match in Belfast before the restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus were introduced was back on 22 February against the Cheetahs.

Reidy returned to action after a calf injury in the Irish province's dramatic Pro14 semi-final win over Edinburgh, the squad going on to lose to Leinster in the decider and to Toulouse in their Champions Cup quarter-final.

"We are proud of what we achieved and there is a lot more to come from this group but we haven't had much time to dwell on it really.

"Every season we say we will learn from the last but I think it's time we put that into action and finally bring home some silverware.

"It's critical we get off to a good start and there is no better place to do that than on our home patch."

Reacting to IRFU chief executive Philip Browne's recent comments that the future of professional rugby in Ireland was under threat because of the financial impact of the coronavirus, Reidy conceded that the issue had been discussed among the players.

"It has been spoken about a little amongst the lads but there's nothing you can do about it really. You just have to get on with it and do your job."