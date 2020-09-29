Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Willis Halaholo (right) has scored 13 tries in 69 games for Cardiff Blues since joining the region in 2016

Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo is in line for his first game in almost 11 months in the opening match of the 2020-21 season against Zebre.

Halaholo, 30, suffered a knee injury during Cardiff Blues' Challenge Cup defeat to Leicester in November 2019.

The New Zealand-born uncapped centre had been called just been up the Wales squad to face Barbarians.

"He's got that burning desire to be in a red jersey," said Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

Halaholo qualifies for Wales through residency and was due to face Barbarians in the uncapped match which was Wayne Pivac's first game in charge before injury struck.

"The timing was pretty poor for his injury, being acknowledged as one of the better 12s in Welsh rugby was something that he had worked towards," said Mulvihill.

"He just has to work his way into it now. He's back and he's had a couple of weeks of full training now. He should be ready to go."

Wales wing Owen Lane is closing in on full fitness after suffering a hamstring injury.

Flanker Ellis Jenkins is set to return to training next month after almost two years out with a horror knee injury suffered while playing for Wales against South Africa in November 2018.

"The whole break has given our long-term injury boys an opportunity to get back," said Mulvihill.

"We're only really waiting on Ellis to get back and he's not far away now.

"He's back in the building and we expect to see him back on the training pitch with the squad in the next few weeks.

"It's not just on-field. What he does off the field is pretty special for us as well.

"Just to have him in our environment, he's a good leader and that's going to be good for us in the coming weeks."