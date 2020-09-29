Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Southern Kings were one of two South African sides in an expanded Pro14 but have gone into voluntary liquidation

South Africa's four Super Rugby sides will start exploratory talks about joining the Pro14 which could then become the Pro16.

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) voted for negotiations for the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions to join an expanded Pro Rugby tournament.

A special meeting ratified the decision.

Southern Kings and Cheetahs have been the two South Africans sides in the Pro14 since the 2017-18 season.

Cheetahs will bow out of the tournament long-term and are considering their options, although they could be involved in a new Sanzaar modified "Super Series" format tournament.

Southern Kings have been placed in voluntary liquidation.

Pro14 organisers recently confirmed they are in talks about increasing the number of South African teams in the competition.

The 2020-21 Pro14 league starts this weekend, with the first 11 rounds of fixtures having been arranged so the 12 European sides face each other between the opening weekend of October until early January.

League bosses remain hopeful South African teams will still join the current campaign in 2021 if coronavirus travelling restrictions are lifted.

Pro14 bosses were waiting to see whether a South Africa franchise would join Cheetahs and replace Southern Kings for the 2020-21 season.

A more ambitious option would be for the four other South African provinces in negotiations with the league to join the tournament in some guise this season although becoming part of the competition looks more likely from the 2021-22 campaign.

Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will also retain a place in a revised competition organised by Sanzaar, which oversees Super Rugby and Rugby Championship competitions.

The new direction was determined by the SARU general meeting, which rejected the first option of remaining in a Pro14 format and leaving four franchises to engage in potential successor Sanzaar domestic formats.

SARU says it will now accelerate preliminary conversations about involvement with PRO Rugby Championship DAC - which is the owner of the Pro14 - and a joint venture between the rugby unions of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy.

Jurie Roux, the SARU chief executive, said the meeting and options had been presented as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the unilateral decision by the New Zealand Rugby Union to proceed with a domestic or trans-Tasman competition.

'Exciting prospect'

Roux said New Zealand's decision made it impossible to deliver the 14-team Super Rugby competition that had been agreed by the partners and for which five-year broadcasting agreements had been signed.

"Our members are excited about the prospect of closer alignment with PRO Rugby Championship and seeking a northern hemisphere future, but we would not have been taking this decision but for actions elsewhere," said Roux.

Roux said SARU remained committed to the Sanzaar partnership and participation in the Rugby Championship.

"We will advise our Sanzaar partners of the general meeting's decision," Roux said.

"We remain part of the joint venture and will pursue the 'Super Series' discussions in good faith."

SARU president Mark Alexander said: "These are extraordinary times, if this had been an ordinary year we would not have had this meeting.

"But we needed to take radical steps to avoid financial meltdown because of the Covid-19 crisis."