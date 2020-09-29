Leinster have proved formidable on their own turf and have won the last three Pro14 titles

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Dragons Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Fri, 2 Oct Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and online, live on S4C

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has welcomed the "excitement" of starting the new Pro14 season away to defending champions Leinster on Friday.

Leinster only secured the 2019-20 crown on 12 September, beating Ulster in a Covid-delayed final in Dublin to claim their third successive title.

"You're either daunted by going to Leinster or really excited about challenging yourselves," Ryan said.

"We've tried to sit in that second camp."

After their Pro14 triumph, the Irish side were beaten by Saracens the following weekend in the European Champions Cup quarter-final, with Dragons also bowing out of Europe after losing their Challenge Cup quarter 56-17 at Bristol Bears.

"We've got this strange start to the season where two weeks ago we played a quarter-final and neither of those things look like a nice, easy way into a season - a quarter-final against Bristol after months of doing nothing and then into Leinster who get wounded in Europe," Ryan added.

"So there's definitely easier ways to wander into a season, but we're really excited about trying to be more competitive at that highest level.

"If we'd played Leinster six weeks later in the middle of that autumn (international) competition we would definitely still be challenged, because that Leinster back-up team is still an outstanding team.

"Playing there against a side that is potentially licking its wounds is exactly where we're going to learn and exactly how we're going to get better.

"We learnt more about ourselves in that Bristol game than in some of the other games that we've played.

"The feeling was a little bit bruised. We went into that in a pretty good space about our game - we saw there were elements where we got that - but there were also elements where when we get small things wrong against a side that's got the strike firepower of a Bristol, then it can quickly haemorrhage out.

"When you concede three tries in six minutes you get in a spiral, but when you go back and analyse it it's just a collection of small things we didn't get right at that moment."

Ryan said Dragons have no major injury concerns but said that "bumps and bruises" would be assessed ahead of the trip to Ireland.