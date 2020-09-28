Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nearly two-thirds of Wales' population is now living under lockdown

A petition has been launched calling on the Welsh Rugby Union to lift a suspension of junior rugby in locked down areas of Wales.

Clubs across south Wales were told to halt already socially-distanced training during the local lockdowns.

The Welsh Government says its guidance "provides a framework" for sports to take place "safely".

By 04:00 BST on Tuesday, 29 September the petition had gained more than 4,000 signatures.

The WRU has been asked to comment on the petition, which was launched by a junior coach at Cardiff club Canton.

Public Health Wales say they are not aware of giving any advice on playing rugby in the context of local COVID-19 restrictions to either the WRU or Welsh Government.

The Canton RFC coach, Wayne David, posted the petition under the slogan: "WRU let the kids train!."

The WRU guidance has gone to clubs in affected areas including the south Wales valleys, Newport, Cardiff, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Swansea and parts of Llanelli.

It states: "All community rugby training in those County Boroughs will be suspended until further notice in line with government timelines."

The guidance added: "Whilst we acknowledge that schools are remaining open, we want to play our part in limiting community transmission at this time, and our priority here is player welfare and public health."

Touch rugby was previously sanctioned for players aged under7-under11 in August. Later that month all players of all ages throughout Wales were also allowed to do so.

WRU rules for clubs in locked down areas cover all age grades and include groups of players training in groups of no more than 15 with designated coaches for each "pod" of participants.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has taken a different approach, allowing clubs at all levels to train under guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Outdoor classes and team sports for up to 30 people are able to continue within lockdown areas.

"However, our overall guidance provides a framework for national governing bodies to provide leadership and guidance to their respective sports to ensure activities can be done safely and appropriately.

"People should not travel to areas outside the county to participate in sport or exercise."