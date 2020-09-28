Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Perry Humphreys' return for Worcester is one of four changes to the Warriors' starting XV

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Perry Humphreys is set for his first outing since the Premiership resumed when Worcester play Saracens.

He comes in for Tom Howe as one of a number of changes, which could see Joe Batley make his debut after injuring himself after moving from Bristol.

Ollie Stonham is set his first Premiership appearance for Sarries, while Charlie Watson and Cameron Boon make their first league starts.

Jon Kpoku and Ethan Benson could make their league debuts from the bench.

Worcester Warriors: Nanai; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, Heward; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Black, Palframan, Batley, Mama, Simpson, Weir, Pennell.

Saracens: Hooley; Segun, Watson, Socino, Crossdale; Vunipola, Whiteley; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Clarey, Kpoku, Boon, Hunter-Hill, Stonham, Venter.

Replacements: Crean, Hislop, Ibuanokpe, Kpoku, Benson, Day, Sloan, Obatoyinbo.