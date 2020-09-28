Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Saracens
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Perry Humphreys is set for his first outing since the Premiership resumed when Worcester play Saracens.
He comes in for Tom Howe as one of a number of changes, which could see Joe Batley make his debut after injuring himself after moving from Bristol.
Ollie Stonham is set his first Premiership appearance for Sarries, while Charlie Watson and Cameron Boon make their first league starts.
Jon Kpoku and Ethan Benson could make their league debuts from the bench.
Worcester Warriors: Nanai; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, Heward; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, du Preez.
Replacements: Cutting, Black, Palframan, Batley, Mama, Simpson, Weir, Pennell.
Saracens: Hooley; Segun, Watson, Socino, Crossdale; Vunipola, Whiteley; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Clarey, Kpoku, Boon, Hunter-Hill, Stonham, Venter.
Replacements: Crean, Hislop, Ibuanokpe, Kpoku, Benson, Day, Sloan, Obatoyinbo.