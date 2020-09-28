Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Bedlow, pictured scoring against Brive in January, played his part in helping Bristol Bears progress in the European Challenge Cup this season and is fit for selection for the final

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fit-again centre Sam Bedlow makes his first start since the Premiership resumed, one of 10 Bristol changes.

Backs Callum Sheedy and Alapati Leiua keep their places, as do Steven Luatua, Nathan Hughes and Kyle Sinckler.

Number eight Thom Smith will captain Leicester for the second time in just his ninth senior club appearance.

Prop Facundo Gigena and half-backs Ben White and Zack Henry, replacements in the European Challenge Cup semi-final against Toulon last week, all start.

George Worth partners Dan Kelly at centre and Shalva Mamukashvili is in line to make his club debut from the bench in the penultimate round of the Premiership season.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick: "With it being a short turnaround, we have made changes but each of the players selected knows the privilege it is to represent Leicester Tigers and will be prepared.

"There are several guys backing up from last weekend's European fixture and a mix of senior players, as well as some exciting youngsters in this group - which includes 10 Tigers academy graduates."

Bristol: Lloyd; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Uren; Thomas, Byrne, Sinckler, Attwood, Joyce, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements:Thacker, Lahiff, Woolmore, Holmes, Heenan, Randall, Ascherl, Radradra.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Kelly, Worth, Simmons; Henry, White; Gigena, Kerr, Heyes, Henderson, Enever, Chessum, Wallace, Smith (capt).

Replacements: Mamukashvili, Bower, Leatigaga, Lewis, Coghlan, Van Poortvliet, McPhillips, Williams.