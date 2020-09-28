Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aled Brew in action for Bath against Johnny McNicholl and Scarlets in 2017

Scarlets have signed Wales wing Aled Brew as short-term injury cover.

Johnny McNicholl could be sidelined for eight weeks because of an ankle injury, while Tomi Lewis faces a year out after knee surgery.

Scarlets back-three players Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny and Steff Evans could also be away with Wales.

"We have talented youngsters, but Aled brings that added top-level experience," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

Brew, 34, is set to join Liam Davies, Tavis Knoyle and Tal Selley by playing for all four Welsh regions after previous spells at Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Dragons.

He had two seasons with Biarritz in the south of France and, after another spell at Rodney Parade, joined English Premiership side Bath in 2016 and proved a big hit at The Rec.

Capped nine times for Wales, Brew linked up with the squad at Parc y Scarlets this week ahead of their Pro14 opener against Munster on Saturday, 3 October.

"Unfortunately, we have picked up a couple of injuries in the back three with Johnny and Tomi and we expect others to be involved with Wales this autumn," Delaney added.

"We have some talented youngsters coming through, but Aled brings that experience in the Pro14, Premiership and international rugby as we prepare for what will be a demanding few months for our squad."