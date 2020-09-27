Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Furlong has featured in Andy Farrell's three Six Nations fixtures to date

Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is out for a number of weeks after sustaining a calf injury in training.

Furlong, 27, had not featured for Leinster in the Pro14 or Europe post-lockdown because a back injury.

He had returned to training but injured his calf before Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Saracens on 19 September.

The fresh setback makes Furlong a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations encounter with Italy on 24 October.

Furlong, who has won 44 Ireland caps, was a regular at international level under Joe Schmidt and featured in Andy Farrell's first three Six Nations fixtures as head coach in the spring.

Ireland flanker Dan Leavy will also miss Leinster's Pro14 opener at home to Dragons on Friday as his training load is being managed following his return from a long-term knee injury.