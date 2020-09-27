Premiership: Harlequins v Wasps (Mon)
|Gallagher English Rugby Premiership
|Date: Monday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and online
Chris Robshaw starts for Harlequins on Monday in his final home game for the club as they host third-placed Wasps.
The 34-year-old ex-England captain leaves Quins, where he has spent his entire career, at the end of this term.
Wasps make just one change from the side that beat Bristol Bears, as James Gaskell replaces injured second row Joe Launchbury (calf).
With two games to go, Wasps are two points clear of fifth-placed Bristol in the race for the play-offs.
Harlequins: Brown; Aston, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Steele; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Louw, Lamb, Young, Robshaw (c), Evans, Chisholm.
Replacements: Elia, Els, Kerro, Cavubati, Dombrandt, Care, Herron, Lang.
Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson (c); Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields, Willis, Willis.
Replacements: Oghre, West, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Barbeary, Young, Vellacott, Le Bourgeois.
