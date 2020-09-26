Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup semi-final Exeter (14) 28 Tries: Williams (2), S.Simmonds, J.Simmonds Cons: J. Simmonds (4) Toulouse (11) 18 Tries: Placines, Lebel Con: Ramos Pens: Ramos (2)

Exeter ground down free-running, fast-starting Toulouse to make their first Champions Cup final with a hard-earned victory at Sandy Park.

The French champions began well with a couple of Thomas Ramos penalties to show for their early dominance.

But Exeter dug in and close-range tries from Harry Williams and Sam Simmonds gave them a narrow half-time lead.

After a second try from Williams, Joe Simmonds waltzed in to ensure Matthis Lebel's try would not alter the result.

More to follow.