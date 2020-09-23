Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Back row Claire Molloy has won 69 Ireland caps

Former Ireland captain Claire Molloy has returned to Adam Griggs' squad for October's rescheduled Women's Six Nations fixtures.

Molloy took a sabbatical from Ireland duty last August to focus on her medical career.

Ulster's Claire McLaughlin and forwards Edel McMahon and Aoife McDermott will miss the games through injury.

Ireland host Italy on 25 October before rounding out their Six Nations campaign away to France on 1 November.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup European qualifiers are scheduled to be played as a single round-robin tournament from 5-19 December.

Ireland sit third in the Six Nations table with two wins from their three games in the spring and the return of back row Molloy is a timely boost for Griggs.

The 32-year-old represented Ireland at three World Cups and adds significant experience in a 34-player squad which includes the uncapped trio of Shannon Touhey, Neve Jones, and Katie O'Dwyer.

Ireland squad

Backs: Breen, Claffey, Considine, Cronin, Dane, Delany, Doyle, Fitzhenry, Hughes, Keohane, Muldoon, Murphy, Naoupu, Parsons, Sheehan, Touhey, Tyrrell

Forwards: Bobbett, Caplice, Cooney, Dabanovich O'Mahony, Djougang, Feely, Fryday, Griffin, Jones, Lyons, Molloy, Moloney, O'Connor, O'Dwyer, Pearse, Peat, Wall