Dean Richards signed a three-year contract with Falcons in May 2018

Newcastle Falcons have signed former Scotland Under-20 captain Robbie Smith from Bedford Blues on a two-year deal.

The hooker, 21, has been training with the Premiership newcomers, and director of rugby Dean Richards is impressed.

"Robbie is a really exciting player with a lot of promise, and he has fitted in really well," Richards said.

"We have a very strong hooking contingent with fierce competition, and that's exactly where you want to be in a league as tough as the Premiership."