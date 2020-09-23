Robbie Smith: Newcastle Falcons boss Dean Richards brings in Bedford Blues hooker
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have signed former Scotland Under-20 captain Robbie Smith from Bedford Blues on a two-year deal.
The hooker, 21, has been training with the Premiership newcomers, and director of rugby Dean Richards is impressed.
"Robbie is a really exciting player with a lot of promise, and he has fitted in really well," Richards said.
"We have a very strong hooking contingent with fierce competition, and that's exactly where you want to be in a league as tough as the Premiership."