Captain Iain Henderson addresses the Ulster team

Ulster will host Benetton in their opening Pro14 match of the 2020-21 season which will feature a number of Monday matches for the first time.

The season starts on Friday, 2 October with the first eight rounds of matches taking place up until the end of November.

Derby matches against Connacht, Munster and Leinster will make up rounds nine, 10 and 11 over the festive period.

Ulster play their Italian opponents on 2 October with a 20:15 BST kick-off.

Dan McFarland's team then travel to Ospreys on Saturday 10 October, followed by the visit of the Dragons to Belfast on Sunday 25 October.

Ulster's first Monday fixture sees them face Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade on Monday 2 November, with an 18:00 GMT kick-off.

South African sides Cheetahs and Southern Kings have not been included for 2020 but organisers hope they will still be involved in the competition.

The first eight round of matches until the end of November have been released, with the 14 Monday night games introduced as a method to help with the issues of the international calendar and while there are no crowds.

The Southern Kings have been put into voluntary liquidation due to financial concerns, however the league plans to reintroduce Cheetahs and a replacement South African team in the spring of next year to provide a better chance to deal with intercontinental travel.

The conference format would still be used and include Cheetahs and the new South African team.

The first 11 fixtures from the opening October weekend until the second weekend in January would not include South African teams, with the European clubs playing each other during this first phase.

South African teams introduced in second phase

The second phase is when teams within their conference play each other again, reversing the home and away sequence they played during the first phase. This is when the South Africa sides will also be reintroduced.

In all there are 20 rounds, although clubs only play 19 fixtures because each club needs to stand down due to the odd number of clubs within each conference.

Clubs can have nine or 10 home matches, with only half of the sides travelling to South Africa, and it will be mid-April before they need to do this.

The South African clubs will travel to Europe in early March.

Organisers say derby matches have been catered for, with key games in their requested weekends.

Round one

Friday, 2 October

Zebre v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Lanfranchi, 18:00 BST

Ulster v Benetton, Kingspan Stadium, 20:15 BST

Leinster v Dragons, RDS Arena, 20:15 BST

Saturday, 3 October

Scarlets v Munster, Parc y Scarlets, 15:00 BST

Connacht v Glasgow, The Sportsground, 17:15 BST

Edinburgh v Ospreys, BT Murrayfield, 19:35 BST

Round two

Friday, 9 October

Dragons v Zebre, Rodney Parade, 20:15 BST

Saturday, 10 October

Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Monigo, 17:15 BST

Ospreys v Ulster, Liberty Stadium, 17:15 BST

Munster v Edinburgh, Thomond Park, 19:35 BST

Cardiff Blues v Connacht, Rodney Parade, 19:35 BST

Sunday, 11 October

Glasgow v Scarlets, Scotstoun, 17:15 BST

Round three

Friday, 23 October

Leinster v Zebre, RDS Arena, 19:35 BST

Benetton v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo, 20:15 BST

Saturday, 24 October

Ospreys v Glasgow, Liberty Stadium, 17:30 BST

Sunday, 25 October

Ulster v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium, 15:00 BST

Edinburgh v Connacht, BT Murrayfield, 19:35 BST

Monday, 26 October

Munster v Cardiff Blues, Thomond Park, 20:15 BST

Round four

Sunday, 1 November

Dragons v Munster, Rodney Parade, 14:00 GMT

Connacht v Benetton, The Sportsground, 16:30 GMT

Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc y Scarlets, 18:45 GMT

Monday, 2 November

Cardiff Blues v Ulster, Rodney Parade, 18:00 GMT

Zebre v Ospreys, Stadio Lanfranchi, 19:15 GMT

Glasgow v Leinster, Scotstoun Stadium, 20:15 GMT

Round five

Saturday, 7 November

Benetton v Munster, Stadio Monigo, 14:00 GMT

Dragons v Connacht, Rodney Parade, 17:15 GMT

Sunday, 8 November

Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium, 15:00 GMT

Scarlets v Zebre, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT

Monday, 9 November

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield, 20:15 GMT

Ulster v Glasgow, Kingspan Stadium, 20:15 GMT

Round six

Saturday, 14 November

Connacht v Scarlets, The Sportsground, 19:35 GMT

Sunday, 15 November

Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 14:45 GMT

Glasgow v Dragons, Scotstoun Stadium, 18:30 GMT

Monday, 16 November

Zebre v Ulster, Stadio Lanfranchi, 18:00 GMT

Cardiff Blues v Benetton, Rodney Parade, 20:15 GMT

Leinster v Edinburgh, RDS Arena, 20:15 GMT

Round seven

Sunday, 22 November

Ospreys v Benetton, Liberty Stadium, 15:00 GMT

Leinster v Cardiff Blues, RDS Arena, 17:15 GMT

Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 19:35 GMT

Monday, 23 November

Dragons v Edinburgh, Rodney Parade, 18:00 GMT

Glasgow v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium, 20:15 GMT

TBC Zebre v Connacht

Round eight

Saturday, 28 November

Connacht v Ospreys, The Sportsground, 19:35 GMT

Sunday, 29 November

Scarlets v Leinster, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow, Rodney Parade, 19:35 GMT

Monday, 30 November

Benetton v Dragons, Stadio Monigo, 18:00 GMT

Munster v Zebre, Thomond Park, 20:15 GMT

Edinburgh v Ulster, BT Murrayfield, 20:15 GMT.

Round nine

Saturday, 26 December

Connacht v Ulster, TBC

Ospreys v Scarlets, TBC

Munster v Leinster, TBC

Dragons v Cardiff Blues, TBC

Zebre v Benetton, TBC

Round 10

Saturday, 2 January

Benetton v Zebre, TBC

Scarlets v Dragons, TBC

Ulster v Munster , TBC

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, TBC

Edinburgh v Glasgow, TBC

Leinster v Connacht, TBC

Round 11

Saturday, 9 January

Dragons v Ospreys, TBC

Leinster v Ulster, TBC

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets, TBC

Connacht v Munster, TBC

Zebre v Edinburgh, TBC

Glasgow Warriors v Benetton, TBC