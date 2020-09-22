Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Darcy Graham received Bill Mata's offload to run in Edinburgh's opening try against Glasgow last year

Darcy Graham's opening score for Edinburgh in December's win over Glasgow Warriors has been named Pro14 try of the season.

Graham received Bill Mata's clever pass on the right to race clear and put Edinburgh in front on 28 December.

Scotland wing Graham, 23, crossed again as Edinburgh beat Warriors 29-19.

The accolade completes a trio of awards for Edinburgh with Richard Cockerill and Duhan van der Merwe winning coach and players' player of the season.