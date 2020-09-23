Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Lowe scores a try for winners Leinster against Ulster in the 2019-20 final

The Pro14 will stage Monday night rugby after the fixtures were released for the 2020-21 season.

Munster will host Cardiff Blues in the first Monday match on 26 October in the third round of games.

The season starts on Friday, 2 October with the first eight rounds of matches revealed.

South African sides hope to still be involved in the Pro14 competition this season by entering the tournament in 2021.

Cheetahs and Southern Kings were the two sides involved when the tournament expanded for 2017-18 to include South African teams.

While Cheetahs will continue, Kings will not be involved after going into liquidation and Pro14 bosses are involved in negotiations with South African Rugby about which of their current professional franchises will take their place.

There are also expansion talks ongoing between Pro14 Rugby and SA Rugby about the potential to add more South African franchises to the competition in 2021.

Manic Monday

The 14 Monday night games have been introduced to help avoid clashes with international games and while there are no crowds.

"Thanks to the buy-in from teams and broadcasters we believe we have delivered an innovative solution to challenges posed by the international rugby calendar," said Pro14 Rugby chairman Dominic McKay.

"Playing on Monday nights provides the Pro14 with a unique platform in the rugby market and enables us to make the most of playing through a busy time."

The first 11 rounds of fixtures from the opening October weekend until early January will not include South African teams, with the 12 European clubs playing each other during this first phase.

The one exception is between Scottish and Italian clubs to ensure back-to-back derbies over Christmas and New Year.

The two conference system will be kept and the second phase will begin is when teams within their section play each other again, reversing the home and away sequence they played during the first phase.

This is when the South Africa sides will also be reintroduced but they will not play a full complement of matches and would be expected to start travelling in March. Teams travelling from Europe would fly out from mid-April.

Organisers say derby matches have been catered for, with key games in their requested weekends.

Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium and the Welsh regional double-header of Judgement Day will still be held in April.

Scotland's 1872 Cup finale between Edinburgh and Glasgow and the final Italian derby match between Zebre and Treviso should be staged during the last round of matches.

Cardiff Blues have not confirmed where their home matches will be played with the Arms Park having been out of action because it was part of the Principality Stadium field hospital complex.

Blues played their final home match of the 2019-20 season at Rodney Parade.

Round one (times subject to change)

Friday, 2 October

Zebre v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Lanfranchi, 18:00 BST

Ulster v Benetton, Kingspan Stadium, 20:15 BST

Leinster v Dragons, RDS Arena, 20:15 BST

Saturday, 3 October

Scarlets v Munster, Parc y Scarlets, 15:00 BST

Connacht v Glasgow, The Sportsground, 17:15 BST

Edinburgh v Ospreys, BT Murrayfield, 19:35 BST

Round two

Friday, 9 October

Dragons v Zebre, Rodney Parade, 20:15 BST

Saturday, 10 October

Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Monigo, 17:15 BST

Ospreys v Ulster, Liberty Stadium, 17:15 BST

Munster v Edinburgh, Thomond Park, 19:35 BST

Cardiff Blues v Connacht, tbc, 19:35 BST

Sunday, 11 October

Glasgow v Scarlets, Scotstoun, 17:15 BST

Round three

Friday, 23 October

Leinster v Zebre, RDS Arena, 19:35 BST

Benetton v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo, 20:15 BST

Saturday, 24 October

Ospreys v Glasgow, Liberty Stadium, 17:30 BST

Sunday, 25 October

Ulster v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium, 15:00 BST

Edinburgh v Connacht, BT Murrayfield, 19:35 BST

Monday, 26 October

Munster v Cardiff Blues, Thomond Park, 20:15 BST

Round four

Sunday, 1 November

Dragons v Munster, Rodney Parade, 14:00 GMT

Connacht v Benetton, The Sportsground, 16:30 GMT

Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc y Scarlets, 18:45 GMT

Monday, 2 November

Cardiff Blues v Ulster, tbc, 18:00 GMT

Zebre v Ospreys, Stadio Lanfranchi, 19:15 GMT

Glasgow v Leinster, Scotstoun, 20:15 GMT

Round five

Saturday, 7 November

Benetton v Munster, Stadio Monigo, 14:00 GMT

Dragons v Connacht, Rodney Parade, 17:15 GMT

Sunday, 8 November

Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium, 15:00 GMT

Scarlets v Zebre, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT

Monday, 9 November

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield, 20:15 GMT

Ulster v Glasgow, Kingspan Stadium, 20:15 GMT

Round six

Saturday, 14 November

Connacht v Scarlets, The Sportsground, 19:35 GMT

Sunday, 15 November

Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 14:45 GMT

Glasgow v Dragons, Scotstoun, 18:30 GMT

Monday, 16 November

Zebre v Ulster, Stadio Lanfranchi, 18:00 GMT

Cardiff Blues v Benetton, tbc, 20:15 GMT

Leinster v Edinburgh, RDS Arena, 20:15 GMT

Round seven

Sunday, 22 November

Zebre v Connacht, Stadio Lanfranchi, 14:30 GMT

Ospreys v Benetton, Liberty Stadium, 15:00 GMT

Leinster v Cardiff Blues, RDS Arena, 17:15 GMT

Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 19:35 GMT

Monday, 23 November

Dragons v Edinburgh, Rodney Parade, 18:00 GMT

Glasgow v Munster, Scotstoun, 20:15 GMT

Round eight

Saturday, 28 November

Connacht v Ospreys, The Sportsground, 19:35 GMT

Sunday, 29 November

Scarlets v Leinster, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow, tbc, 19:35 GMT

Monday, 30 November

Benetton v Dragons, Stadio Monigo, 18:00 GMT

Munster v Zebre, Thomond Park, 20:15 GMT

Edinburgh v Ulster, BT Murrayfield, 20:15 GMT.

Round 9

December 26/27

Connacht v Ulster

Munster v Leinster

Zebre v Benetton

Glasgow v Edinburgh

Dragons v Cardiff Blues

Ospreys v Scarlets

Round 10

January 2/3, 2021

Leinster v Connacht

Ulster v Munster

Benneton v Zebre

Edinburgh v Glasgow

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys

Scarlets v Dragons

Round 11

January 9/10

Connacht v Munster

Leinster v Ulster

Zebre v Edinburgh

Glasgow v Benetton

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

Dragons v Ospreys