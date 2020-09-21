Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales team-mates Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) and Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) play for opposing regions

Scarlets and Ospreys will take part in a pre-season derby on Llanelli on Friday afternoon in preparation for the start of the new league campaign.

The 2019-2020 season ended for the Welsh regions when Scarlets and Dragons lost Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The 2020-21 new season is due to begin on 2 October.

The game will be held behind closed doors and Wales centre Jonathan Davies, who has not played since the 2019 World Cup, could return.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny (head injury assessment) and wing Johnny McNicholl (ankle) will both be assessed over the next few days after leaving the field in the 11-6 Challenge Cup loss in Toulon.

"There have been a lot of boys training extremely hard and helping us to prepare for games so this match against the Ospreys gives them the chance for some rugby before we start the Pro14 season," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"There are a lot of boys itching to get out there and what better game than a derby against the Ospreys."