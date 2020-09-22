Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Parc y Scarlets is the home of Welsh region Scarlets

Wales are set to face Georgia at Parc y Scarlets in their Autumn Nations Cup match on 21 November with plans to host games in autumn in London diminishing.

The Welsh Rugby Union are yet to officially announce the venues of the four home matches they are hosting this autumn.

The WRU hoped to stage three games in London for financial reasons.

The UK government has called off plans to let limited fans into grounds planned for 1 October.

The Principality Stadium is out of action for 2020 after being used to fight Covid-19 as a field hospital and WRU bosses hoped to hold games in London if crowds were allowed to gain much-needed revenue.

Georgia was always lined up to be held in Llanelli and the remaining 2020 Six Nations 'home' match against Scotland on 31 October is also now set to be held in Wales, with Parc y Scarlets now also favourite to host that match.

The venues for games against England on 28 November and a final home match on 5 December against France, Fiji, Italy or Scotland are yet to be agreed with other Welsh stadiums being considered for these two games.

The WRU will only give up completely on their London ambitions when they are officially told there will be no crowds allowed in England for the matches in late November and early December.

The Welsh Government is in charge of the fight against coronavirus in Wales and it has not seriously considered relaxing rules on mass gatherings in the devolved nation.

The UK government had hoped recent trials involving fans being at games would have led to more spectators being allowed to attend games from 1 October.

That plan was halted amid continued attempts to beat the virus. No return date has been set for the return of crowds in England but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people to expect new measures to be in force for six months.

Wales kick off their autumn programme with an away trip to face France on 24 October before concluding their 2020 Six Nations campaign against Scotland.

Wayne Pivac's side are scheduled to travel to Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup on 13 November before hosting Georgia and England in pool matches.

Finishing positions in the two pools will determine fixtures in the final round, which is scheduled for 5 December.

Departing WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said earlier this year they could lose £50m of revenue if Wales does not host autumn internationals and 2021 Six Nations games.

The WRU's group income in the 2018-19 financial year was £90.5m - with half of that, £44,5m, coming from Principality Stadium match income.