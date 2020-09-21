Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England lead the 2020 Women's Six Nations standings

The Women's Six Nations will resume on 25 October with Scotland taking on France in Glasgow and Ireland hosting Italy.

The competition was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic with six matches still to be completed.

Three more matches will be held on 1 November when England play Italy in Parma, Wales host Scotland and Ireland travel to France.

The final game of the tournament sees Italy host Scotland on 6 November.

England lead the standings, eight points ahead of France who have a game in hand.

"Despite the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year's Six Nations Women's Championship," said Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel.

"While we will remain vigilant in the current fast-changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule."