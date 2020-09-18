Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Williams has been capped 28 times by Wales

Cardiff Blues have announced that seven players have signed new contracts ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Liam Belcher, Will Boyde, Lewis Jones, Kirby Myhill, Aled Summerhill, Jason Tovey and Lloyd Williams have extended their stays at the Arms Park.

Scrum-half Williams, 30, joined the region in 2010.

"We're delighted to finally announce these new contracts, which were agreed before the pandemic," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"They are all incredibly important players in our group and a special mention for Lloyd, who has now surpassed a decade at the club and remains a firm part of our long-term future.

"With so many players recommitting to the region early and a number of new signings announced, it is safe to say we are a settled, determined and committed bunch who will strive to find consistency in the coming season."

Macauley Cook, James Down, Ryan Edwards, Filo Paulo and Nick Williams have left Blues, while academy products Will Davies-King, Mason Grady, Iestyn Harris, Alun Lawrence, Max Llewellyn and Teddy Williams have agreed first professional deals.