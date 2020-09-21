Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joaquin Diaz Bonilla helped Jaguares to the Super Rugby final in only their fourth season in the competition

Leicester Tigers have signed Argentina fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla for the 2020-21 Premiership season.

The 31-year-old joins from Super Rugby side Jaguares, whom he helped to the Grand Final when they finished runners-up to New Zealand's Crusaders.

Diaz Bonilla has four Test caps for the national team, and joins compatriots Tomas Lavanini and Matias Moroni at Welford Road for the coming campaign.

"Joaquín is a very exciting addition for us," boss Geordan Murphy said.

"He will add valuable depth to our squad and, alongside George [Ford], Zack [Henry] and Johnny McPhillips, provide plenty of healthy competition in a key position, which is a positive thing for us as we continue on this journey."