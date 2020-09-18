Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is looking to win a final trophy with Harlequins before his move to the USA

Premiership Rugby Cup final Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Monday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live, score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks face Harlequins on Monday in the re-arranged Premiership Rugby Cup final, which was originally scheduled to take place in March.

Sale have home advantage as the higher-ranked side following the pool stages of the competition.

The Sharks make nine changes from their last league outing as they bid for their first silverware since 2006.

Harlequins, who last won this trophy in 2013, make five changes from their victory over Gloucester on Monday.

Hooker Scott Baldwin, prop Simon Kerrod, lock Dino Lamb and winger Nathan Earle all return to the Quins starting XV, with former England captain Chris Robshaw also back to skipper the side.

Sale forwards Jean-Luc du Preez, Jono Ross and Ben Curry are the only three survivors from the Sharks pack which started the 37-22 defeat by Bath last Sunday.

Lock Cobus Wiese makes his first start for the club and fellow South Africans Coenie Oosthuizen and Daniel du Preez return.

Wingers Denny Solomona and Marland Yarde also keep their places in the Sale XV, along with centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

The Sharks have six internationals on the bench, including South African World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf de Klerk and England pair Tom Curry and Manu Tuilagi.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond: "This year, especially for us, the Premiership Rugby Cup has real meaning.

"Winning would be a huge reward for the players, the owners and everyone involved at the club along with their families.

"We targeted this competition as a stepping stone to success, and it is a massive opportunity for us to show the progression we have made."

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard: "This final represents an important part of our journey as a developing side.

"The squad have earned the right to be in this final and it offers a brilliant opportunity for our large contingent of young, English-qualified Quins to start making memories and creating success.

"This is also one final opportunity for a Harlequins great in Chris Robshaw to lift silverware with the club he has served so magnificently for fifteen seasons."

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Solomona, S James, Janse van Rensburg, Yarde; R du Preez, Cliff; Oosthuizen, Langdon, Cooper-Woolley, Wiese, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Morozov, John, Phillips, T Curry, De Klerk, MacGinty, Tuilagi.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Northmore, Morris; Smith, Care; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Kerrod, Lamb, Lewies, Robshaw (capt), Evans, J Chisholm.

Replacements: Elia, Thomas, Louw, Young, Dombrandt, Landajo, Esterhuizen, Lang.