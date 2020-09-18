Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Damien Hoyland replaces Duhan van der Merwe for Edinburgh against Bordeaux

European Challenge Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Richard Cockerill has urged his stand-ins to grasp their opportunity when injury-hit Edinburgh visit Bordeaux in Saturday's European Challenge Cup tie.

Following the Pro14 semi-final collapse against Ulster - sacrificing a 12-point lead with just 20 minutes left - Edinburgh are without several key men.

Pro14 player of the season Duhan van der Merwe misses the quarter-final with WP Nel, Mark Bennett and Nic Groom.

"There's a little bit of experience missing," Cockerill said.

"Clearly with those four or five experienced guys missing from the squad it's not a perfect scenario, but the lads that have come in are good players. For some of them it will be the first time playing at this level in this environment.

"We have an opportunity to play a very good side, put our best foot forward and keep improving."

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie returns from injury in one of seven changes. Damien Hoyland replaces Van der Merwe while James Johnstone, George Taylor and Charlie Shiel return to the back division. Props Pierre Schoeman and Simon Berghan join Stuart McInally in the front row.

Bordeaux are normally roared on by crowds upwards of 20,000. That backing helped the Girondins surge to the summit of the Top 14 before the coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation of France's 2019-20 domestic campaign.

And with restrictions still in place to curb the spread of the virus, there will be barely 1,000 there to support Christophe Urios' team this weekend.

"It will be very unusual for them," said Cockerill. "They are the biggest crowd in French rugby on average, so we'll take any advantage we can get.

"Look, they are a very good side and if the league season hadn't been interrupted last season by Covid, then I think they'd have gone on to win the championship in France."

Meanwhile, an Edinburgh academy player has tested positive for Covid-19 and a further three youth players are also self-isolating. The club say no further action is required but "all club personnel have been advised to remain vigilant and be aware of, and report, any subsequent symptoms".

Bordeaux: Ducuing, Cordero, Dubie, Seuteni, Lam, Jalibert, Lesgourgues; Poirot, Maynadier, Cobilas, Douglas, Marais, Diaby, Petti, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Dweba, Kaulashvili, Tameifuna, Cazeaux, Woki, Lucu, Botica, Uberti.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Johnstone, Taylor, Hoyland, van der Walt, Shiel; Schoeman, McInally, Berghan, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, McCallum, Davidson, Bradbury, Haining, Nutton, Dean.