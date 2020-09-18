Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hogg has scored five tries in 17 appearances for Exeter since arriving from Glasgow in late 2019

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final: Exeter v Northampton Date: Sunday 20 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Sandy Park Coverage: Live radio commentary on 5 live sports extra and BBC Sounds, with text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg is fit to face Northampton in the Champions Cup after recovering from a hip knock suffered against Gloucester last week.

Fit-again Tom O'Flaherty and Jack Nowell complete Exeter's back three.

Teenage prop Manny Iyogun starts at loosehead for Northampton after Saints' injury crisis in the position prompted organisers to change tournament rules.

Prop Alex Saville, brought in on loan from Gloucester yesterday, is named on the bench for the quarter-final.

Iyogun, who only switched from the back row to prop in 2019, has made one first-team appearance, coming off the bench to make his debut in defeat by Leicester earlier this month

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Teimana Harrison make up the back row, while wing Taqele Naiyaravoro drops to the bench.

Matt Proctor moves out to the wing with Fraser Dingwall coming into midfield.

Northampton's lengthy injury list includes Piers Francis (shin), Harry Mallinder (knee) and Tom Wood (illness).

Exeter are favourites to reach the semi-finals of Europe's top-tier club competition for the first time after hitting a rich vein of form.

The Chiefs have won six out of seven Premiership since rugby restarted in the wake of lockdown.

Northampton's form has gone in the opposite direction with just one win over the same period. They will also have to erase the memory of February's 57-7 drubbing at Sandy Park if they are to make the last four.

Northampton have not been beyond this stage of the tournament since being beaten by Leinster in a memorable final in 2011.

The winners of the match will play either Toulose or Ulster in the last four.

Line-ups

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Skinner, Kirsten, Hidalgo-Clyne, Steenson, Devoto.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Tuala; Biggar, Taylor; Iyogun, Haywood, Franks, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Fish, Seville, Hill, Moon, Isiekwe, Adendorff, Mitchell, Naiyaravoro.

'Our biggest game of the season so far'

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter: "This should be our biggest game of the season so far and they should be getting ready to put in their biggest performance of the season. As a group, we have to hope - and expect - that we see something special on the pitch at the weekend."