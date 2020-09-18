Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies has played 81 internationals for Wales and six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

European Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: Stade Félix Mayol Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales MW, FM & DAB in the SW, BBC Radio Cymru DAB, BBC Sport online, and the BBC Sport app

Scarlets are without centre Jonathan Davies for Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final match in Toulon.

The 32-year-old has not played since Wales' World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand in November 2019 because of a knee injury.

Davies was thought to be close to a return but misses out along with Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell (hip and calf) and back Liam Williams (foot).

But Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Gareth Davies return.

British and Irish Lion Halfpenny faces his former side, while Davies has recovered from injury to partner Dan Jones at half-back.

Scotland back-row Blade Thomson has overcome an Achilles problem to start at blindside, with Josh Macleod at openside and Sione Kalamafoni at eight.

In Jonathan Davies' absence, Steff Hughes and Johnny Williams - who like Kalamafoni makes his European debut for Scarlets - continue at centre.

Wales prop Rob Evans will not feature in France this weekend as he recovers from neck surgery, while Daf Hughes (knee), Steff Thomas (knee), Alex Jeffries (elbow), Tomi Lewis (knee) and Aaron Shingler (leg) remain sidelined.

In all, Scarlets make five changes to the starting line-up that faced Dragons in the last match of the Pro14 season.

Skipper Ken Owens, Wyn Jones and Samson Lee pack down in the front row and behind them Tongan international Sam Lousi starts at lock alongside Jake Ball.

Saturday's match at the Stade Felix Mayol will be the fifth meeting in three seasons between the two sides, including two in this season's pool stage - both won by Toulon.

France scrum-half Baptiste Serin starts at fly-half for Toulon, while specialist 10 Louis Carbonel is on the bench.

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney: "It is a final for us. If you win three finals in a row you win a trophy.

"We are that far away from achieving the objective we all set out upon 12 to 13 months ago. It would be lovely to finish it off the right way.

"Whenever you get the opportunity to play for a trophy you have got to be very respectful and take it deadly serious, which is exactly what our boys have been doing."

Teams

Toulon: Daniel Ikpefan; Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Bryce Heem, Duncan Paia'aua, Gabin Villiere; Baptiste Serin, Sonatane Takulua; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Anthony Etrillard (capt), Beka Gigashvili, Swan Rebbadj, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon, Raphael Lakafia, Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: Bastien Soury, Florian Fresia, Emerick Setiano, Erwan Dridi, Brian Alainu'uese, Julien Ory, Louis Carbonel, Facundo Isa.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes, Johnny Williams, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Lewis Rawlins, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Angus O'Brien, Tyler Morgan.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Maxime Chalon (France), Vincent Blasco Baqué (France)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)