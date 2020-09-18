Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Steve Phillips has recently represented the WRU in discussions with CVC over their investment in the Pro14 competition

He might have played one season in the same village side as Shane Williams but now Steve Phillips is coming to terms with taking on the top role in Welsh rugby.

The new Welsh Rugby Union interim chief executive may once have been a modest fly-half and centre, but he did feature alongside Williams at Amman United.

"I played a year with Shane Williams before he went onto much better things," recalled Phillips.

"He was too good for us. The overall strategy was give him the ball, let him beat everybody and if he was tackled just short of the line, you could pick up a try off him.

"What he has achieved is great and when he went back to play for Amman United (after retirement), it was a great story."

Career pathways have since diverged, with Williams going onto win two Grand Slams and score 58 tries in 87 internationals as well as being named 2008 world player of the year.

Phillips' rugby career saw him represent Amman Valley Comprehensive School, Imperial College London and University of London as well as Amman United, where he captained the first XV.

He now finds himself in charge of the WRU at one of the most turbulent times in the organisation's history. He has not forgotten his background.

"The Amman Valley is a Welsh rugby hotbed, I might go on the record as saying it is the hotbed!" said Phillips.

"You gr]ow up and that is what you do. At 2:30pm on Saturday you played, you trained on a Tuesday and Thursday, all with a great bunch of mates.

"I played with my brother and my brother-in-law, just like you would in a village club. What I loved was the camaraderie. These people become friends for life."

Shane Williams in action for Amman United

Memories of playing days will not deflect from Phillips recognising the size of the job he is facing after taking over from namesake Martyn.

After qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1989 with KPMG, Phillips held a series of high-profile roles before joining the WRU in 2007 as finance director.

Thirteen years on, he is the union's figurehead.

"It has been a long road but I'm delighted to be given the opportunity," said Phillips.

"I'm aware it's a bigger remit and have already ended up this week doing things I would probably not have expected."

Phillips has never headed up a multi-million pound organisation before and is aware of the added scrutiny.

"I have gone into with my eyes wide open," he said.

"I had a certain scrutiny in my previous job but this will be another level.

"My rugby friend said to me there are three million people who are here to help."

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips and chairman Gareth Davies will both leave their roles in 2020

Continuity and stability were reasons given for Phillips' promotion ahead of external candidates as the WRU deals with the traumatic effects of coronavirus.

"Given my unique knowledge of how the WRU works, I'm probably well placed to help," he said.

"Given where we are in the world, my background in environment crisis, call it what you will, that serves me well."

He wants the term interim to disappear from his title but understands why it is included, as Gareth Davies' ousting as chairman could result in change.

"I want it to be permanent but we have ended in a good spot," said Phillips.

"It gives me the chance in a few months to reflect on whether I want this and gives the WRU the chance to see if they want somebody else. That's the mutual attraction of an interim appointment."

Phillips has numerous challenges ahead. He has helped secure a £20m loan that will go to the four Welsh regions, which he recognises provides only short-term stability.

Martyn Phillips has said the Welsh Rugby Union could lose £50m of revenue if it does not host autumn internationals and Six Nations games.

"The loan will give us breathing space and stability to allow us to come out of this," said Phillips.

"What you have to be careful of is you don't get bogged down with firefighting. We have to look a year or two down the line - can we get back to where we were pre-Covid?"

The return of crowds is key, with a warning from Wales deputy culture and sport minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas it could take years to fill venues again.

With half of the £90m WRU turnover coming from international rugby, there are hopes the 2021 Six Nations home matches against England and Ireland will be played in front of fans.

"It is not limited to us, international rugby drives businesses and we are very reliant on it," said Phillips.

"It (the return of crowds) is multi-faceted. There is a financial element while it also gives normality back to players.

"We have to be conscious the supporters want to come back and Welsh fans are passionate."

The extra income will help the survival of the Welsh regions, who are now part of the decision-making process alongside the WRU in the Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

So is Phillips a fan of the four-team professional model, in place since 2004?

"The fact we have taken out a £20m loan to deal with four regions probably answers that question," he said.

"If there was ever anyone wanting to deviate away from that, that would be a big PRB topic we would work through.

"We are four regions now in the short-term and until PRB wants to have a conversation about it, that's the answer.

"The PRB is a positive step. I have seen alternative structures. Now for the first time we have the right people in the right room talking about the right things."