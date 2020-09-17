Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Seville has made 10 league appearances for Gloucester

Northampton Saints have signed Alex Seville on loan from Gloucester in time for Sunday's Champions Cup tie against Exeter Chiefs, after European Rugby permitted a rule change for front rows.

The EPCR board unanimously agreed to allow Saints to register prop Seville after 1 September's deadline.

The 22-year-old loose-head has joined the club until the end of September.

"We are pleased EPCR have adopted a sensible approach," said Mark Darbon, Saints' chief executive.

An injury crisis had seen Saints face the prospect of having only one fit loose-head prop available, in the form of 19-year-old rookie Emmanuel Iyogun.

"Alex will join up with the squad on Friday and will be available for our quarter-final on Sunday," Darbon added.

"We would like to thank Gloucester. We are also grateful to Exeter Chiefs for the pragmatism they have shown in supporting today's decision."