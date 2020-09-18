Bolivia's first international match was against Paraguay in Asuncion

Fifteen years ago, Mark Camburn was a Scottish backpacker traipsing around South America. Today, he is the captain of the Bolivian national rugby team.

He's a rugby preacher, spreading the good word about the game he loves in a country where, until recently, interest was non-existent.

And the North Berwick native's work in increasing the sport's exposure in Bolivia had an unexpected dividend - a chance to represent his adopted nation on the pitch.

"When the national team was being set-up last year, I figured at 36 I was too old for it," Camburn told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast. "But I guess second row is a position they're lacking.

"Then, before our first international against Paraguay, we had a vote to see who the players wanted to be captain. I was really surprised to be voted in. I think it was just because I was the oldest there. I had to keep pinching myself to make sure it was real."

After a competitive opening 20 minutes, Paraguay's superior fitness ultimately told, but the result of this international match was irrelevant. This was Bolivia's first step on the long road to recognition by World Rugby as a Test nation.

The nation has roughly 600 registered players and a national league of eight teams. The logistical challenges of playing matches are enormous, from the long journeys to the varying altitudes that can range from 400m up to 3500m above sea level.

It is a small but committed band of those such as Camburn that are determined to carve out a place for Bolivia in the global game.

"Nobody gets paid for rugby here," he said. "All the players are doing it voluntarily, all the coaches, all the staff in the federation are all volunteers.

"Some journeys for league games can be 12/15/18 hours to play a game. People take time off work to do it, they have to fund the travel themselves. It's the love of the game that keeps them going."

During lockdown, the federation have worked to grow the game by organising a series of talks for local coaches, with big names from the world of rugby sparing their time.

"For me, the big one was Gregor Townsend, who did a brilliant talk on coaching attacking rugby," says Camburn of the Scotland head coach. "It was phenomenal to have someone like that, a hero of mine growing up, join us to share some of his knowledge and his love of the game with us."

Even Townsend might be hard-pushed to argue his love of the game outstrips that of Camburn, who manages to balance family work, his job with a charity with his tireless dedication to Bolivian rugby.

A piece of his heart, though, remains in his homeland.

"One of my dreams would be to bring the Bolivian Sevens side over to play in the Melrose Sevens," Camburn says. "I wouldn't be playing in that, but I'd love to be involved and show the guys around.

"Most of our guys have never played outside of Bolivia, so to let them see what it's like in a country with a history of playing rugby would be an amazing experience for everybody."